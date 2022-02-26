Punjab Board Releases Re-Exam Date Sheet for Classes 5, 8, Term 1

The Punjab Board of Secondary Education (PSEB) has announced the term 1 re-examination date sheets for the 2021-22 board exams for Class 5 and Class 8. The PSEB Board term 1 re-exams 2022 for Classes 5 and 8 are planned to take place between March 5 and 8, 2022, according to the timetable. The Punjab Board’s Class 5 and Class 8 time tables are available on the official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB term 1 will be re-examined in accordance with all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the central and state governments. For the Class 5 and 8 board exams in 2022, the exam will last three hours.

It’s important to note that the board has divided the academic year into two terms, each covering half of the curriculum. The average of both terms will be used to determine the PSEB board exam results.