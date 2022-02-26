Replica of Sri Venkateswara Swamy made out of waste paper to display Tirumala Temple trust

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust that manages Lord Venkateswara’s hill temples atop Tirumala hills in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, praised a Junior College student’s artistic talent for his extra-curricular skill of creating art out of waste.

M Omkar, the son of M Madhusudhan from Kadiri in the Anantapur district, has always loved drawing and crafts. He used to make crafts out of old newspapers after college and mastered the craft on his own. After working on it for a few months, he finished making a replica of Sri Venkateswara Swamy out of waste paper and gave it a lovely shape with colours.

During this year’s Tirumala Brahmotsavams, the Tirumala Temple Trust has decided to display the craft in the expo gallery. The student is now attempting to recreate Sri Padmavathi Devi.