Russia-Ukraine LIVE updates: ‘Indians warned not to approach any border posts’!

The Ukraine-Russia crisis deepened as Russian missiles pounded Kyiv this week following President Putin’s declaration of war. According to a message released late last night, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians would try to ‘storm’ Kyiv tonight. Another video shows him saying, ‘We are all standing up for our independence, our country, and it will stay this way’.

Meanwhile, the US government joined European nations in imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. While the chaos continue, Russia vetoed a UN resolution condemning ‘aggression’ in Ukraine, while UN chief Antonio Guterres said Russian soldiers should return home.

All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv. https://t.co/FVYjFUxh91 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 26, 2022

Moscow vetoed a draft resolution of the UN Security Council condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and calling for its withdrawal as soon as possible. Among the countries that abstained from voting on the US-drafted text were China, India and the United Arab Emirates. Eleven of the council members voted for the document.