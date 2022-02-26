Russia – Ukraine war: Air India launches flight to rescue Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine

Air India operates four flights to bring Indians stranded in Russian-controlled Ukraine back home. Russian troops closed in on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on the third day of the occupation, and heavy war started.

Two flights will be deployed to Romania’s border, one to Hungary, and another is already on its way to help with the evacuation.

Thousands of Indian students enrolled at Ukrainian higher education institutions,mostly studying medicine are in a panic, they asking with authorities to assure their safe return to India.

‘The Indian government is deeply engrossed with the situation. Every Indian will return to his homeland. Flights are getting ready to take off. People are being assembled, but this is a war zone’. Partha Satpathy, India’s ambassador to Ukraine, said, ‘We will have to work out the logistics and establish the modalities to reach the West.’

‘We must be realistic in our assessment of the situation. In a clip posted by a student,’ he was heard addressing worried Indian nationals,’Convey to your friends wherever they are in Ukraine that things will be alright.’

According to Satpathy, the Indian government is making every attempt to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via land border crossings with neighbouring countries.