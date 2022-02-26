Shimla receives snowfall, with minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees.

Shimla, the ‘Queen of Hills,’ received a new snowfall on Saturday. A thick layer of snow was seen covering the roadways in Shimla.

Shimla experienced a maximum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).himla receives snowfall, with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees.

According to IMD on Sunday, Shimla will see cloudy skies with light rain. On Saturday, the weather bureau reported 1.5mm of real rainfall in the Shimla district.