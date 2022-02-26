‘Study medicine in India, not in smaller countries abroad’: PM Modi

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that Indian students have been going to many small countries for medical education despite the language barrier. At a webinar on the Union budget announcements in the health sector, Modi suggested that state governments make ‘policies’ regarding land allocation for medical education so that India could cultivate enough doctors and paramedics to meet global demand. In the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine, a large number of Indian students, many of them studying medicine, have been stranded in Ukraine. However, Modi made no mention of the crisis directly.

According to him, Indian students studying overseas, especially in medical schools, also result in hundreds of billions of rupees leaving the country as well. ‘Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going… Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame effective policies for land allotment regarding this,’ he asked.

India can reap the benefits of its demographic dividend in this field, he said. He noted that the work of Indian doctors has enhanced the country’s reputation far and wide during the last few decades. During the webinar, Modi also highlighted the efforts of his government to provide people with quality health and wellness services. Government officials have worked with the spirit of ‘one India, one health’ to ensure that people in remote locations also have access to quality healthcare, he said, adding that quality healthcare infrastructure should not only be available in big cities.