Telangana: A pilot is killed after a trainer aircraft crashes in Nalgonda

A trainee aircraft crashed in the Nalgonda district’s field. According to sources, a pilot and a trainee pilot were on board the plane at the time of the incident.

One of the pilots on board died in the disaster, but the identities of the other passengers are unknown. They are in contact with the training academy to get additional information about the plane and the persons on board. According to sources, the plane belongs to a flying school in Hyderabad that also has a base in Andhra Pradesh’s Nagarjuna Sagar. Rescue squads from Nalgonda district police, as well as health and revenue officials, raced to the scene.

Farmers working in their fields in Peddavoora Mandal’s Tungaturthi hamlet noticed the plane crash in the fields and hurried to it. They attempted to extinguish the fire and save the pilots aboard. A new rescue mission is beginning.

According to eyewitnesses, ‘the plane came in from the Nagarajuna Sagar side, crashed, and exploded in the fields. We spotted bodies in them as we rushed to the scene,’they added.