Ukraine’s President calls Modi, asks political support in UN Security Council

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in Kyiv.

‘Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged ???? to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together,’ Zelenskyy tweeted.

In an official statement, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that President Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister on the current war situation in Ukraine. The Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow over the ongoing conflict’s loss of life and property.