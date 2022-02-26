Unvaccinated Indians, those without Covid-19 negative report can enter Delhi airport

The Delhi airport issued a revised advice for Indian nationals on Saturday in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

‘Indian nationals not vaccinated and neither possessing Covid-19 negative report will be exempted from uploading documents on Air Suvidha before departure on humanitarian grounds and can enter the airport.’ the Delhi airport wrote on Twitter.

Four flights are being operated by Air India to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine. Two flights will be sent to Romania’s border, one to Hungary, and another is already on its way to help with the evacuation.