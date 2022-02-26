Viral video: Leopard rescued from drowning in 50-feet-deep open well in Maharashtra

Various rescue videos can be found on the internet, showing people stepping forward to aid animals in trouble. These are the kinds of clips that leave viewers with a pleasant feeling and a grin on their faces.

Wildlife SOS recently tweeted a video that shows glimpses of the rescue effort of a leopard trapped in an open well. The animal was on the point of drowning, however, a team of Wildlife SOS rescuers arrived on the scene quickly. The crew lowered a cage into the well and rescued the leopard with the aid of Forest Department authorities.

‘Wildlife SOS & the Forest Department performed a rescue operation to save a drowning leopard from a 50-feet-deep open well in Maharashtra. A trap cage was lowered to safely extricate the leopard. After ensuring he had sustained no injuries, he was released back into the wild’, read the caption.

Wildlife SOS & the Forest Department performed a rescue operation to save a drowning leopard from a 50-feet-deep open well in #Maharashtra. A trap cage was lowered to safely extricate the leopard. After ensuring he had sustained no injuries, he was released back in the wild. pic.twitter.com/w9ZEobDlg0 — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) February 23, 2022

The video has received over 3,000 views and several comments. People congratulated the team profusely for saving the leopard. Many people have asked the authorities to seal the open well so that no additional wild animals fall into it.