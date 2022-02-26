You can get these 3 whiskey bottles for under Rs 1000: Read on…

Choosing from the list of premium whiskey bottles is not something you do every day. Some days you just want to drown your stress in something cheap that does the trick. There are a variety of top-selling Indian whiskey brands that fall into this category; they are also quite popular.

Here is a list of whiskey brands that are less known, but are available for similar prices. Additionally, their distinctive taste and distillation will ensure that you get a great drinking experience. 3 lesser-known whiskey bottles under Rs 1,000.

1. Rockford Classic

The classic Rockford might not be very popular in Mumbai, but it sells well in smaller towns. It is much smoother than it should be for its price. Interesting enough, Rockford is also popular up north, where the cold quickly gets to your bones and whiskey becomes a necessity. It’s a smooth, golden spirit that’s bottled at 40% ABV, and it’s one you should try, no matter your budget. Price: Rs 850

2. Sterling Reserve B7 Deluxe

Another blended whiskey whose popularity stems from the North Indian contingent of whiskey drinkers, Sterling Reserve B7 Deluxe boasts a premium blend. Two variants of the whiskey are offered, B7 and B10. It is produced by Allied Blenders and Distillers and was launched in 2018, so it is relatively new compared to other whiskeys at this price point. It is a blend of whiskies with malt and oakwood finishes and is incredibly smooth considering its extraordinarily low price point. Price: Rs 660

3. Original Choice

Although you might be familiar with Officer’s Choice, Original Choice comes from the coastal land of Goa, which is also where the exclusive and expensive whisky range of Paul John is made. In terms of taste and palate, there’s not much to discover about this whiskey. However, it is highly affordable and makes a great rainy-day pick. Price: Rs 250

It is important to note that prices may vary based on location.