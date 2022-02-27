44 out of 75 districts stray cattle-free after PM Modi promises new system ; Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new policy to deal with stray cattle, after March 10, but the Uttar Pradesh government has stated that the problem is only in a few areas. According to the Yogi Adityanath government, 44 of the state’s 75 districts have been declared free of stray cattle.

According to a press release from the state government, 3% of the income obtained as cess by the Mandi Parishad will be spent on the care of cattle left in gaushalas registered with the Gau Seva Aayog.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Gaushala Act, there are currently 572 gaushalas run by self-help groups registered in the state, of which 394 are active. Around 45 registered gaushalas have been allocated Rs 20 crore.