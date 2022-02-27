Actress Shruti Haasan tests COVID positive

Actress Shruti Haasan tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. She took to her social media handle to share the news with her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a note that read, ‘Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies’.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Bestseller’. Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni also appeared in the series.

In terms of movies, Shruti will next be seen in ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas. Jagapathi Bapu also appears in the film, which is directed by Prashanth Neel. The actress is also set to star in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s forthcoming film, directed by Gopichandh Malineni.