Chattisgarh : In Bijapur, 2 women Maoist cadres killed in encounter

Two Maoist women cadres were slain in an encounter with security forces in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Sunday morning, according to police.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the forests of Jabeli village, which is part of the district’s Naimed police station. Two weapons, one a 9 mm pistol, were also discovered from the scene.

‘On Saturday night, a joint squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) went out on an anti-naxal operation. The team cordoned off a hill on Sunday morning at 6.15 a.m. suspecting the Maoists presence. Suddenly, the Maoists began fire, and the encounter began,’ said Sunderaj P, inspector general of police for the Bastar range.

He went on to say that once the gunfight ended, authorities discovered two armed cadres’ dead.