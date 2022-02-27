Diplomats says UN nuclear watchdog to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine

The board of governors of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA will convene in an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, diplomats said on Sunday.

According to Reuters, the agenda item would be ‘the safety, security, and safeguards implications of the crisis in Ukraine.’

According to one source, Canada and Poland, both members of the 35-nation board, convened the meeting at the request of Ukraine, which is not a member.

Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, expressed grave concern about Ukraine on Saturday and urged all parties to refrain from actions that could jeopardise the security of nuclear material and facilities.