Ghulam Nabi Azad’s nephew Mubashar Azad joins BJP

Mubashar Azad, the nephew of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, joined the BJP on Sunday at the party’s headquarters in Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar.

J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, accompanied by former MLA Dalip Parihar and BJP ST Morcha president Haroon Choudhary, welcomed Mubashar Azad, the youth leader from Doda who was closely associated with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a long time.

In welcoming the newcomers to the party, Ravinder Raina alleged that the parties like Congress, National Conference, and PDP did nothing but to enjoy the luxuries of power.