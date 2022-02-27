Haryana: Board exams to begin at the end of March

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) plans to organise exams for classes 10 and 12 in the last week of March ,according to board chief Jagbir Singh. In Class 10, about 3.5 lakh students are enrolled, with over 2.25 lakh in Class 12.

Singh stated that they have done appropriate preparations for the board exams. ‘We’ve pared down the curriculum by 30%. Those found guilty of using unfair techniques will face severe consequences,’he stressed.

Last year, the board did not reveal the top scorers in classes 10 and 12, and students were assessed solely on the basis of internal and practical marks.