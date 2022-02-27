I-League 2021-22: After the Covid forced break, I-League to resume on March 3

The I-League 2021-22 season after being temporarily stopped due to a Covid infection , resume on March 3. Mr Sunando Dhar, the I-CEO, League’s explained why the league was suspended in January and predicted a return.

‘Physically and mentally, staying in a bio bubble is difficult. We are aware of the difficulties that gamers endure. The league might either be in a bio bubble or not exist at all. We had a good previous edition of the I-League, but owing to the nature of the Omicron variation, we had to make this decision this year ‘Mr Sunando Dhar, said.

Sunando Dhar believes the break has allowed the players recharge their batteries and is excited to return to the field of play.

After discussing Padma Shri Dr Harsh Mahajan, a member of the AIFF’s Sports Medical Committee, the decision to temporarily stop the I-League was taken, he added.