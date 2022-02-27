Indian player Sadia Tariq wins gold at Moscow Wushu Stars Championship

New Delhi: Indian Wushu player Sadia Tariq won a gold medal at at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship tournament being held in Moscow, on Friday. The 15-year-old from Srinagar has been a gold medallist in the junior national championship for the last two years.

‘Congratulations to Sadia Tariq on winning the Gold medal at the Moscow Wushu Stars Championship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. ‘Her success will inspire many budding athletes. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours’, he added.

Earlier yesterday, former Sports Minister and Athens Olympics medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to Twitter and congratulated Sadia for her gold-winning effort.