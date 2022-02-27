Indian Railways increases frequency of this train to six days a week: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced that it has decided to increase the frequency of Tejas Express running between New Delhi and Lucknow. The national transporter has decided to increase the frequency to six days a week from March 8 to May 31.

The train covers the distance of 511 kilometres in 6 hours and 15 minutes and stops only at the Ghaziabad and Kanpur Railways station. Earlier the Indian Railways increased the frequency of Mumbai- Ahmedabad route Tejas Express to five days a week.

Also Read: India to face Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I today: Predicted XI

Meanwhile, Railways has also restored the service of cooked food in trains. From February 14, the cooked food services were restored on all trains. The catering services were suspended in March 2020 with the imposition of lockdown in March 2020.