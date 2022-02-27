Operation Ganga continues, fourth rescue flight with 198 Indians from Ukraine on the way to Delhi

The fourth flight has left Bucharest, Romania with 198 trapped Indians from Ukraine to be returned to Delhi safely, according to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. In a tweet the external affairs minister S Jayshankar stated, ‘Operation Ganga continues. The fourth flight has left to bring our 198 Indians from Bucharest to Delhi safely,’

The Foreign Minister had earlier tweeted that the third flight to Delhi, carrying 240 Indian people, has taken off from Budapest, Hungary, as part of Operation Ganga.

In the midst of the present Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has recommended Indian people not to travel to any border checkpoints without first consulting with government officials at the checkpoints.

So far, 469 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine, with 250 arriving in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 arriving in Mumbai on Saturday evening.