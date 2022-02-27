Operation Ganga; IndiGo to join to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine

IndiGo will take part in Operation Ganga, which will evacuate trapped Indian nationals in Ukraine. The airline will fly on the Delhi-Istanbul-Budapest route. The first IndiGo flight to Istanbul has taken off.

Following Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla declared the launch of Operation Ganga to rescue stranded citizens in the country. Harsh V Shringla stated that the government will cover the entire expense of the Ukrainian evacuation.

On Saturday, the first batch of Indian nationals who had been trapped in Ukraine had returned home. The first batch of evacuees, consisting of 219 Indian people, returned to India after boarding a flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). After Russian troops launched a military offensive on February 24, they were able to travel to the Ukrainian-Romanian border.