Operation Ganga: Thousands of Indians flown out of Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced on Sunday that India’s government has initiated ‘Operation Ganga,’ a multi-prong evacuation plan to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, adding that thousands of Indian citizens have been flown out of the conflict-torn country.

Mr Shringla held a special briefing on ‘Operation Ganga’ while severe battle raged in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv ‘Under Op Ganga, thousands of our citizens have been flown out of Romania and Hungary and another thousand have been evacuated from Ukraine through the land routes. Thousand of our students crossed over from Ukraine into zones conducive for their evacuation by air route back to India.’

Given the emergency situation, the Indian government is going to be paying for evacuation. Prior to the situation escalating, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a series of advisories requesting Indian citizens to leave Ukraine.