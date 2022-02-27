DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Paying tribute to Lata didi, singing national anthem; Modi praised Tanzanian siblings

Feb 27, 2022, 03:12 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Tanzanian siblings Kili Paul and his sister Neema, who have achieved immense popularity on social media for their on-point lip-sync videos and groovy choreography of Indian songs, in the 86th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

 

‘Kili and Neema from Tanzania have shown passion for Indian music. They paid tribute to Lata didi, sang our national anthem. I am grateful to them. Just like them, how about our kids doing the same… Like Kannada students lip syncing in Jammu and K (language)….’ Prime Minister Modi stated on Sunday while addressing the nation.

