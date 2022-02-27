PM Modi says government is working tirelessly to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government is working tirelessly to bring back all Indians trapped in Ukraine.

Modi, addressing at an election rally in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, pointed to world turmoil and argued that the country could be strengthened by making it ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). He also targeted his political opponents.

In the midst of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, India began evacuating its stranded citizens on Saturday. Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace to civil aircraft, Indian evacuation flights are being operated out of Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary.

According to the prime minister, the government is working nonstop to evacuate those Indians stranded in Ukraine.