PM Modi says, ‘When Prayers Were Said For My Death In Kashi…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in Varanasi that his political opponents have ‘prayers for my death were done.’

‘We have seen how much people have stooped low in Indian politics but when in Kashi prayers for my death were done, I felt elated,’ he said at a rally in Varanasi, according to news agency ANI. ‘This meant that till my death neither will I leave Kashi nor its people will leave me,’ PM Modi said, reported ANI.

The jab was meant at Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, who had made a remark about the Prime Minister’s many official events in Varanasi last year, before the elections were announced and the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.