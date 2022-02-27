SVJN to set up 15-MW floating solar project in Himachal Pradesh

On Saturday, the state-run SJVN announced that it has won a 15 MW grid-connected floating solar PV power project in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh.

In a statement, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the power producer won the floating solar power project at Nangal pond, near hamlet Neilla in the district, for Rs 3.26 per unit. SJVN has won the entire stated capacity of 15 MW on a ‘build own and operate’ basis through Solar Energy Corporation of India’s e-Reverse Auction.

‘It is a proud moment for SJVN that it has bagged its first Floating Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh. The company is focusing on developing Renewable Energy to emerge as a major contributor in realizing the Government of India’s vision to generate 500 GW Energy by 2030 from non-fossil sources’, Sharma said.

The cost of developing this Floating Solar Project, according to Sharma, will be over 100 crores. The project is planned to generate 32.85 MU (million units) in the first year, with a total energy output of roughly 756 MU during a 25-year timeframe. SJVN and the Bhakra Beas Management Board will execute a Power Purchase Agreement soon.

Sharma went on to say that SJVN now has 11 solar power projects with a combined capacity of 2,965 MW in various phases of construction, totalling more than 16,800 MW.

SJVN is reaching new heights as a result of the recent inclusion of new initiatives. The corporation is on a fast track to achieving its Shared Vision of 5,000 MW installed capacity by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW by 2040.