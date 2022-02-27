There is no ban on wearing Hijab in India; Union Minister

In the midst of the Karnataka hijab controversy, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked on Sunday that wearing the headscarf is not banned in the country, and that people must understand that constitutional rights and responsibilities are equally important.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister for Minority Affairs said, ‘The matter is in court…There is no ban on [wearing of] Hijab in India. It is clear… Of course, some institutions have their own discipline, dress code and uniform. When we talk of rights of the Constitution, then we have to talk [understand importance] of Constitutional duties also.’