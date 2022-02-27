Train services are affected in Mumbai’s first major power outage since Oct 2020

Mumbai experienced a significant power outage that disrupted train services in the central, western, and southern regions of the city, On Sunday morning. This is India’s financial capital’s first big outage since October 2020. Officials claimed that an electricity grid breakdown had left much of the city without power.

‘As informed by Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST, the power supply to majority of Mumbai was impacted due to (the) tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay,’ read a statement from the city’s governing authority, the BMC.