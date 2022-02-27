Ukraine-Russia crisis; Ukraine agrees to hold talks with Russia at Belarusian border

Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia near the Belarus border, the Ukraine presidency was cited as saying by AFP. The meeting will take place close to the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

According to reports, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to meet as a result of a phone conversation.

On the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River, it was decided that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions.

During the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks, and return, Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters, and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground.