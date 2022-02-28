India reports 8,013 new Covid cases and daily cases declined below 10,000

India’s daily Covid-19 tally dipped below 10,000 cases, with 8,013 cases reported in the previous 24 hours. According to the health ministry, the total number of people affected is currently 42,924,130. The last time the number of daily cases fell below 10,000 was on December 28, 2016, when 9,195 cases were added in a single day.

For the past 22 days, the daily Covid-19 cases have been less than one lakh.

The daily death toll remained above 100 with 119 deaths. According to the daily update, the nationwide toll is now at 513,843. The country has a 1.20 percent related-fatality rate.

There are now 1,02,601 active Covid-19 cases across the country. According to the ministry’s data, active cases account for 0.24 percent of all infections.

Over the course of 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload was reduced by 8,871.

The daily optimism rate is 1.11 percent, and the weekly optimism rate is 1.17 percent.