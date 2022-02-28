Murder culprit shot dead in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area early on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Shivam Pandey. He was in jail from 2016 till 2021 in connection with a murder case, police officials said.

‘Around 3 am, a PCR call was received regarding an incident of firing in Gautam Nagar area. A case has been registered and personal rivalry is suspected to be the motive behind the murder’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said. Police personnel added that Pandey came out on interim bail due to Covid-related guidelines. The officer, however, said that all angles are being probed.