Russian troops destroys World’s largest plane- Ukraine’s ‘Mriya’

Kyiv: The largest aircraft in the world was destroyed today by Russian troops battling on an airfield near Kyiv, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said, as Moscow continued its assault on its neighbour during the fourth day of its invasion. AN-225 ‘Mriya’ was manufactured by Ukrainian aeronautics company Antonov, and qualified as the world’s largest cargo aircraft, before it was reportedly burned at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv due to Russian shelling.

Also read: European Union to provide ‘Fighter Jets’ to Ukraine

‘The biggest plane in the world ‘Mriya’ (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine’, Ukraine tweeted from their official Twitter handle, mourning the destruction of the aircraft. Along with the tweet, Ukraine’s handle also posted a picture of the plane with a caption that read: ‘They burned the biggest plane but our Mriya will never perish’.

The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gy6DN8E1VR — Ukraine / ??????? (@Ukraine) February 27, 2022

‘This was the world’s largest aircraft, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!’, Foreign Minister Kuleba tweeted. The Company Antonov has said it cannot confirm what the present condition of the plane is. ‘Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Stay tuned for further official announcement’, the aircraft manufacturing company tweeted.

Update on the information of #AN225 "Mriya" aircraft: Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Stay tuned for further official announcement.#StopRussia #StopRussiaAggression #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EHyHVFJJXc — ANTONOV Company ?? (@AntonovCompany) February 27, 2022

Street fighting raged in Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv on Sunday, during which Ukrainian forced managed to take back control of the city from Russian troops who initially pierced through their defences. The capital Kyiv however, under a strict state-of-war curfew, continues to be on edge as the sound of gunfire and blasts periodically reverberates through the city. As of Saturday, 198 civilians, including three children, have been reported killed in Ukraine’s conflict, while 1,115 people have been wounded so far.