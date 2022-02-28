DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Security force arrests Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir

Feb 28, 2022, 11:44 am IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.  Police recovered incriminating materials and a pistol from his possession. The arrested is identified as Shahid Thoker son of Mohd Iqbal Thoker resident of Nossipora Keegam Shopian.

As per police, Shahid Thoker is a categorized terrorist  as he had recently joined the terror outfit of LeT. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.

Earlier on Friday, security forces neutralized two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter  in Shopian district. They also arrested 4 overground workers (OGWs)  affiliated with  the Hizbul Mujahideen.

