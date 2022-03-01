Calcutta HC rejects petition to stay counting of votes for Contai municipal polls filed BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s petition for a stay on the counting of votes cast in the Contai Municipal Corporation elections in West Bengal was denied by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. The elections took held on February 27, and the results will be declared on March 2 for all 108 municipalities in the state.

On Monday, the BJP filed a petition with the high court, requesting an urgent hearing before a bench comprising of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj. The BJP alleged that the police and the SEC had failed to do their roles in preventing rigging and attacks and called for ‘re-polling’ in the state under the supervision of central police forces.

The state and the State Election Commission (SEC) have yet to respond to the BJP’s petition’s allegations.