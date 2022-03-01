Delhi schools for classes 10, 12 to go offline

There will be no more online classes in Delhi schools for students in grades 10 and 12, according to an order issued by the Delhi government’s education department. ‘Now both class and exam would be held in offline mode for students in grades 10 and 12,’ the order said. The students do not need their parents’ permission to attend the classes.

Meanwhile, students in grades 9 and 11 can continue in hybrid mode (online and offline) until March 31. Both of these classes will continue in offline mode alongside other classes on April 1st.

From April 1, schools will only offer physical classes and no online classes, according to DDMA guidelines. Although all classes in the national capital’s schools were reopened sooner, it was done in a hybrid mode. Meanwhile, schools for classes 9 to 12 are being conducted in physical mode.