Destroying soybean crops to use land for Mahashivratri; Bombay HC pulls up Kolhapur collector

The Bombay high court has ‘restrained by an order of injunction from using any part of the land/field of the Petitioners for the festival of Mahashivratri’ slamming the collector of Kolhapur and the Chief Officer of the Kurundwad Municipal Council.

A case filed by a farmer from Kolhapur whose soybean field was destroyed by authorities to celebrate Mahashivratri was heard by a division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and MN Jadhav.

On the order of the authorities, farmer Shashikala Ambade and others showed photographs of lush green fields being crushed by JCB machines. The Kolhapur Collector and the Chief Officer of the Kurundwad Municipal Council appeared in court via video conference.

The court ordered the Collector and Chief Officer to produce the meeting’s minutes as well as the signatures received from those present. The officers, on the other hand, were unable to show any meeting minutes or signatures.