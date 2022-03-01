Kedarnath temple to open in May; Read on

Kedarnath will open to worshippers at 6.25 am on May 6 this year. The auspicious date and schedule for the opening of the Himalayan temple of Lord Shiva were declared after a brief religious ceremony at Omkareshwar temple on the festival of Mahashivaratri on Tuesday.

According to Badri-Kedar temple committee official Harish Gaud, the temple gates will be flung open at Vrishchik Lagna, in the presence of Kedarnath main priest Rawal Bhimashankar Ling and Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti president Ajendra Ajay.

Also Read: President Kovind inaugurates ‘Arogya Vanam’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Kedarnath is worshipped at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath when the gates of the Himalayan temple are closed owing to snowbound circumstances in the area during the winter.

As per Gaud, the panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Shiva will be taken to Kedarnath on May 2 in an exquisite palanquin decked with flowers from the Omkareshwar temple.