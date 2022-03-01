Money laundering case; ED turns down Faraz Malik’s request for more time to submit documents

Faraz Malik’s lawyer requested for a week to submit the required documents to the Enforcement Directorate after receiving the summons from the agency. However, ED turned down the request.

The ED has summoned Faraz Malik, the son of Nationalist Congress Party leader and minister Nawab Malik, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Faraz requested a seven-day extension to appear in front of the agency.

Faraz is the director of the company that bought property from Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, Sardar Shahvali Khan. According to sources, Faraz communicated with the ED through a lawyer, but the agency authorities rejected the request.