PM Modi extends wishes to all on Maha Shivaratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to all on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, on Tuesday. ‘Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. May the God of gods, Mahadev bless everyone. Om Namah Shivay’, PM tweeted.

???????????? ?? ????-????? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ???????????? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ??: ?????? — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2022

It’s believed that while there is a Shivaratri occurs every lunisolar month of the Hindu calendar, but Maha Shivaratri only happens once a year, i.e., in February/March, when winter comes to an end and spring and summer begin. Out of the 12 Shivaratris observed in any given year, Maha Shivaratri is considered to be specially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and female energies, that keeps the world in balance. Shiva and Shakti are considered as the embodiment of love, energy, and unity.

Also read: Bhang served as prasad on Maha Shivratri in Varanasi – here’s why!

Maha Shivaratri is observed in several states of India like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. Several devotees pray the whole night, chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Besides the celebrations of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, fairs and cultural programmes are also organised in various temples.