Know how to share your live location using Google Maps

New Delhi: It is possible to share our locations with someone else by using a smartphone or tablet. Google Maps helps the device to allow users for share their live locations to others. The user can choose the person who could find their location and how long would one need to share the location through Google Location Sharing.

Here is how to share your live location using Google Maps:

Open the Google Maps app

Sign in with your Google account

Click on your profile picture or click on the initial with the coloured Account Circle (if you have not updated your profile image then you will see the initials)

Select Location sharing option

Then on the new share section, add your contacts

Now choose the time to share your live location (for how long do you want to share the location with your contact)

Tap on the profile of the person with whom you want to share your location

If asked about your contacts, allow Google Maps the access to do the needful

Tap Share

Now this will let you share your details with the contacts.