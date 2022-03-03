Indian Railways announce resumption of Humsafar Express: Details follow

New Delhi: The Indian Railways announced the resumption of Humsafar Express connecting Udaipur and Delhi Sarai Rohilla. The train service will be resumed from March 5. The services of this weekly train was stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Train number 22985, Udaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla weekly Humsafar train service will leave Udaipur at 23.25 hrs every Saturday and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 12.05 hrs the next day. Train No. 22986, Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur Weekly Humsafar train service will leave every Sunday at 16.15 hrs and will reach Udaipur at 04.30 hrs the next day. On the way, the train will stop at Mavli, Chanderia, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar stations. The Humsafar Express will operate via Ajmer-Jaipur route.