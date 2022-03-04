Congress MLA suspended for mocking home minister Harsh Sanghavi

Punja Vansh, a Congress MLA from Una, was suspended from the house for seven days on Friday for using unparliamentary language during the Gujarat Assembly session’s third day. Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi ‘uses tapori type language,’ causing a ruckus in the House according to MLA Punja Vansh.

MLAs from the Congress sat on the floor during the session, expressing their dissatisfaction with the lack of a proper response. When Harsh Sanghavi replied, ‘aisi dadagiri nahi chalegi,’ MLA Punja replied that Sanghvi spoke in a tapori language.

Inside the house, there was a huge ruckus. Punja Vansh, a Congress MLA, was suspended for a week for using unparliamentary language. The decision upset Congress, which decided to stage a walk out from the parliament.