Groom sets aside injuries , pain to arrive at wedding venue in ambulance;

Rahul Kataria, a resident of Kothibagh, Udaipur, drew attention for arriving in an ambulance to his own wedding venue with injuries. This one-of-a-kind entry was obviously not a choice, but rather the consequence of an unfortunate accident that the bridegroom had just a few days before.

He was set to marry at the Sindhi society’s 25th mass wedding in Udaipur. However, five days before the wedding, he was involved in an unfortunate accident the Groom had a few days back according to Harish Rajani, the chairman of Sindhi society. He underwent surgery in Ahmedabad only on Friday to have an iron rod fixed into his fractured leg.

He arrived at the wedding venue in an ambulance and was taken to the Mandap on a stretcher. Despite having a leg fracture, he performed the marriage ceremony and took rounds (pheras) with the bride on a stretcher.