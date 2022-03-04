Hijab row leads to direct confrontation between 2 colleges in Mangaluru ;

On Friday, two groups of students from two Mangaluru colleges clashed over the hijab issue. The police were called in to help restore peace on the college campus. Students from Mangaluru’s P Dayananda Pai Government First Grade College and P Satish Pai Government First Grade College clashed over the issue of wearing a hijab in the classroom.

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its decision on the hijab issue after 11 days of back-to-back hearings. The principals of both colleges allowed girl students to sit for exams while wearing a scarf around their heads. The use of hair pins was not allowed on hijab, according to the students.

A few students protested to the girl students and asked them to leave the examination hall. The two groups of students got into an argument, which resulted in a confrontation. Later, students began to argue at the college’s entrance. The principal requested that the girls wear shawls around their heads, letters were sent and approval was obtained before taking the exam.