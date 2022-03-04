Indian Railway to announces special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced special trains to Bihar. The special trains were announced to meet the rush during Holi festival. These trains will operate from Delhi to Patna and Barauni of Begusarai district. Similarly, special trains will be operated from Amritsar to Patna and Banmankhi of Purnea district.

Full list:

04066/04065 Delhi-Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express: This train will leave Delhi on March 15, 16, 20 and 21, at 11 pm and reach Patna next day at 03:45 pm.

Train No. 04065 Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express: This train will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 14, 15, 19, and 20, and reach Delhi at 10:35 am the next day. This train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, and Danapur stations.

04076 Amritsar-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express: This will leave Amritsar at 2:50 pm on March 13, 14, 18 and 19, and reach Patna at 3:45 pm the next day.

Train No. 04075 Patna – Amritsar AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express: This train will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 16, 17, 21 and 22, and will reach Amritsar at 6 pm the next day. This train will stop at Vyas, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Jn and Danapur stations.

Train No. 04062 Delhi-Barauni Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express: This train will leave Delhi at 8:40 am on March 18, and reach Barauni at 3:30 am the next day.

Train No. 04061 Barauni-Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special Express: This will leave Barauni at 4:45 am on March 19, and reach Delhi at 11:35 pm on the same day. This train will stop at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn., Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra and Hajipur stations.