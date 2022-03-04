Kerala CPM sticks to age limit, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan re-elected

The Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) appears to be serious about putting an age limit on party committee leaders. Thirteen veteran leaders over the age of 75 were ‘retired’ from the state committee at the party’s 23rd State Conference in Kochi. Previously, the party did the same when electing the Council of Ministers for the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Only three members of the 89-member State Committee are Pinarayi cabinet ministers. Apart from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, they are Saji Cheriyan, Muhammad Riyaz, and VN Vasavan. The CM is not subject to the age restrictions.

AA Rahim (DYFI National President), Chintha Jerome (State Youth Commission Chair), VP Sanu, Panoli Valson, Raju Abraham, K Anil Kumar, P Sasi, KS Saleekha, OR Kelu, V Joy, MM Varghese, AV Russell, EN Sureshbabu, CV Varghese, KK Lathika, and K N Ganesh are among the 16 newcomers to the 89-member State Committee. Minister R Bindu and John Brittas will also be special invitees to the committee.