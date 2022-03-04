NV Ramana expresses concern over anxiety of parents of stuck Ukraine students;

When the Supreme Court heard the petition about the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine today, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said, ‘We are not saying anything about the efforts of the government. We are concerned about the anxiety of parents.’

He also advised the centre to create an online helpline/information desk for Indians still stranded in Ukraine. The attorney General informed the Supreme Court today that around 17,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine so far, with a little more than 7000 are still stranded in the war-torn European country.

NV Ramana, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), stated yesterday while hearing the petition, ‘Can we ask Putin to stop the war? What can we do in this matter? Tomorrow, you will ask us to issue orders to Putin… We have full sympathy and concern for all the students. The government of India is doing its job.’ According to the SC, the next hearing on the issue will take place next Friday, March 11.