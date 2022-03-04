Phone tapping case; Bombay High Court grants interim protection from arrest to Rashmi Shukla

The Bombay High Court has given senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla interim protection from arrest until March 25 in an FIR pertaining to a phone tapping case. The FIR is in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping of state Congress president Nana Patole while Maharashtra was under BJP rule.

Shukla was charged with a crime in Pune in February. Mahesh Jethmalani and Gunjan Mangala, her lawyers, said that ‘FIR is issued on a motivated complaint just with the intention of harassing her.’ JP Yagnik, the Additional Public Prosecutor, opposed to the grant of interim protection from arrest and requested more time to respond to the petition. The bench of Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar, on the other hand, found that Shukla deserved to be protected.

The bench noted that the registration of the FIR is taking too long. Despite the fact that other officers are involved in the process of obtaining sanctions, the FIR only mentions Shukla’s name. According to the court Shukla is a high-ranking officer who serves as the Additional Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force in Hyderabad.