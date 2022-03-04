Security Forces arrest terrorist associated with TRF in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a newly recruited terrorist affiliated with the TRF from Langate area of Kupwara district. The arrested is identified as Abrar Hassan, a resident of Azad Gunj Baramulla.

The police informed that he was earlier a stone pelter and there are two FIRs against him. Recently he started working as a terrorist associate with the Resistance Front (TRF).

Earlier on Wednesday, a civilian identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, was killed in a firing incident by terrorists in Kulgam.